RSF School’s goal is for students to safely return in August

R. Roger Rowe School is winding up the last two weeks of school via distance learning, celebrating the end of the year with a fifth grade promotion parade on June 12 and planning ways to recognize its eighth grade graduates. According to a message from Superintendent Donna Tripi, the Rancho Santa Fe School District is working toward a physical return to school on Aug. 24.

“Our goal is to have students on campus for a full day, every day,” Tripi wrote. “We are in a unique position to accomplish this in that we have small class size and a large physical space.”

Depending on health guidelines, Rowe plans to do smaller groups and transition them throughout the day or have cohorts of students that will stay together and move as a group.

Tripi said they are also looking at ways to enhance the campus’ outdoor space to create additional learning environments.

In planning for reopening, Tripi said the district is working with experts and their internal staff to develop cleaning and disinfecting protocols for the campus. They are also planning protocols for students and staff on recognizing symptoms of COVID-19, screening, hygiene and communication to families in the event of another school closure.

The district has been informed by the county that if a case presents at a school, the school will either need to quarantine a class or close entirely for two weeks depending on the circumstances. Tripi said they intend to provide a “seamless transition” in and out of distance learning so that the students’ instructional program is uninterrupted.

Tripi said she has heard from several parents who are interested in distance learning for the next school year regardless of the reopening plans and they are planning to provide that option for families.

Since the school closure first began in March, the district’s distance learning program has continued to evolve.

Due to input from school board members and parents for more interaction at the middle school level, for the last two weeks middle school students have mandatory interactive learning classes on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. two days a week in addition to taped lessons and optional office hours with teachers.

Tripi said middle school teachers have reported good attendance and are enjoying getting to see their students and check in on their progress.

On Wednesday, June 10, the school board will have a public hearing on Zoom regarding the budget at 9 a.m. For the meeting link, visit rsfschool.net. The next regular board meeting is on June 18 at 5 p.m.

