National Merit Scholarship winners named in county

Just over 30 San Diego County students have been named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The 2,500 Merit Scholarship awardees were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

This is the second group of awardees announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Roughly a dozen San Diego-area students were named winners of the program’s corporate-sponsored scholarships in April.

For San Diego County, the National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are:

Carlsbad: Kimberly A. Cheung, Pacific Ridge School; Samantha S. Low, Sage Creek High School; Nathan S. Nash, Cathedral Catholic High School

Chula Vista: Seonggeun B. Park, Olympian High School

Escondido: Analiese R. Beeler, Classical Academy High School; Daniel J. Paul, Cathedral Catholic High School

La Jolla: Julia M. Chen, Justin R. Lobo, Thomas B. Sottosanti, all of The Bishop’s School

Oceanside: Nils P. Roede, Santa Fe Christian School

Poway: Pallavi Murthy, Francis W. Parker School

San Diego: Connie Chen, Gabrielle Y. Kang, Raymond Yuanrui Song, Mira A. Sur, Samuel Z. Xiong, Sonia S. Yan, Canyon Crest Academy; Richard D. Chen, Westview High School; Frederick Liu, Shravya Sanigepalli, Scripps Ranch High School; Kainoa R. MacDonald, Francis W. Parker School; Nora A. Mousa, Pranav Patil, Keerthana Sundar, Andrew F. Wang, Del Norte High School; Sumith R. Nalabolu, Aidan Zhang, Torrey Pines High School; Tobey E. Shim, The Bishop’s School; Matthew Joseph Joyce Wirtz, Wendy A. Yang, La Jolla Country Day School

San Marcos: Haylie N. Murray, San Marcos High School

-- Laura Groch is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune