Local officials ask state to let San Diego reopen on its own terms

Two local leaders sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 11, urging him to allow the San Diego region to reopen on its own terms.

Last week, after announcing that some retail businesses could reopen, the governor laid out a set of metrics that counties would need to meet if they wanted to deviate from the state’s phased reopening plan.

Some of those metrics, which included logging no COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days, made it clear that San Diego County would not qualify.

The letter, written by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and county Supervisor Greg Cox, argues that the region is prepared to “thoughtfully reopen” and includes a set of reopening strategies put together by the Responsible COVID-19 Economic Reopening Advisory Group.

“San Diego is ready to safely and strategically reopen and we urge the governor to give our region the ability to do so,” Faulconer said during an afternoon press conference.

He added that the state’s phased reopening has been confusing and frustrating for many, and suggested it was time for the county to chart its own course. Cox agreed.

“We need to have standards that are attainable and that will allow us to reopen... the businesses in San Diego County,” Cox said.

Newsom said he planned to provide additional guidance in the coming weeks about the reopening of additional locations like offices, restaurants and outdoor malls.

