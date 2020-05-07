Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

RSF robotics team donates hundreds of face shields to health care workers

thumbnail_IMG_6909.jpg
TextEditor

Singularity robotics team members: (Top): Ryden Weber, Nick Sanford, Daniel Scuba, Brandon Shen, Brandon Powell, Dylan Powell; (Bottom): David Scuba, Carlee Weber
(Courtesy)
May 7, 2020
1:03 PM
Share

Singularity, a Rancho Santa Fe robotics team, is working with Forecast 3D to produce 3D printed face shields to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The team received special requests directly from several medical institutions to provide them with professional face shields that they are in immediate need of. Most recently, team members delivered face shields to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., who are treating several cases of COVID-19.

Jarod Leleux, manager of Supply Chain at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, says of the shields, “COVID-19 has placed tremendous strain on every aspect of health care. Through this strain, we have benefited from immense communication from our clinical and supply chain leaders and generous donations from some unexpected sources. The young future leaders of the Singularity FTC Robotics Team took the initiative to procure much-needed personal protective equipment and ship it several thousand miles across the country. Such an act does so much more than put products in hospitals. It builds confidence and inspires front line clinical workers in knowing that people they have never met are ready and willing to support them in the amazing care they provide.”

Taking a unique approach, the shields are designed so that they can be removed from the head gear and disinfected easily. This gives doctors and nurses the ability to sterilize the shields between patients’ rooms to protect against the spread of the virus. Singularity needs more help to send out these face shields to other hospitals across the country. Donations can be made at Singularity’s Go Fund Me: gf.me/u/xywtn6

15c6d07d-b40d-40c2-a545-3b1154e9296c.jpg
TextEditor

(L-r) Wearing face masks are Kimberly Tillman, Latrice Thomas, Mamie Gooden, Chiquita Cooper
(Courtesy)

NewsLocal NewsPhilanthropy
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement