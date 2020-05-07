RSF robotics team donates hundreds of face shields to health care workers

Singularity, a Rancho Santa Fe robotics team, is working with Forecast 3D to produce 3D printed face shields to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The team received special requests directly from several medical institutions to provide them with professional face shields that they are in immediate need of. Most recently, team members delivered face shields to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., who are treating several cases of COVID-19.

Jarod Leleux, manager of Supply Chain at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, says of the shields, “COVID-19 has placed tremendous strain on every aspect of health care. Through this strain, we have benefited from immense communication from our clinical and supply chain leaders and generous donations from some unexpected sources. The young future leaders of the Singularity FTC Robotics Team took the initiative to procure much-needed personal protective equipment and ship it several thousand miles across the country. Such an act does so much more than put products in hospitals. It builds confidence and inspires front line clinical workers in knowing that people they have never met are ready and willing to support them in the amazing care they provide.”

Taking a unique approach, the shields are designed so that they can be removed from the head gear and disinfected easily. This gives doctors and nurses the ability to sterilize the shields between patients’ rooms to protect against the spread of the virus. Singularity needs more help to send out these face shields to other hospitals across the country. Donations can be made at Singularity’s Go Fund Me: gf.me/u/xywtn6