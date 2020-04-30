RSF Fire Foundation donates gift cards to RSF Fire District staff

TextEditor

Each employee of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District recently received gift cards from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire District Foundation as a thank for the employees’ service and dedication to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-appreciated gift cards, which came in amounts of $100 for each full-time employee and $50 for each part-time or reserve employee, were mailed to employees’ homes last week.

The enclosed letter stated, “During this unprecedented time, the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District team has continued to provide our district and surrounding communities with the highest level of service and compassionate treatment.” It went on to say “the Rancho Santa Fe Fire District Foundation is honored to help support our fire family by providing a gift card to you… It is our hope that this small gift will help brighten the difficult time for you and your loved ones.”

“I have been hearing how hard the whole Fire District staff has been working and the incredible job they are doing serving our communities during this dark time,” explained Foundation Board Member Frank Twohy, who helped spearhead the project. “Having been in the fire service for many years, I know how times like this can be very hard on not only district personnel but their family and loved ones as well. The Fire Foundation’s Board of Directors unanimously supported the idea of donating the gift cards as a way of supporting the Fire District staff and their families during this stressful time.”

For more information on the Fire Foundation, including how you can get involved or make a donation, visit www.rsffirefoundation.org. For more information about the Fire District, visit www.rsf-fire.org.