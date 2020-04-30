Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Del Mar scraps plan to reopen beach Thursday as Newsom poised to order all beaches closed

Del mar beach photo.jfif
Del Mar and Solana Beach beaches will now remain closed.
(John Gibbins/San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Alex Riggins
April 30, 2020
6:51 AM
City officials in Del Mar were planning to reopen the city’s beaches Thursday, April 30, but have scrapped that plan in light of the governor’s expected closure of all beaches in the state.

In a brief statement, city officials said the move was made “in anticipation of ... Governor (Gavin) Newsom’s (Thursday) announcement that all California beaches and state parks will be closed as of” Friday.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday night, April 29, that Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed after tens of thousands of people flocked to beaches last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order.

Eric Nunez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said a memo sent Wednesday, April 29, to police chiefs around the state was sent to give them time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday, April 30.

Some of San Diego County’s beaches reopened Monday, April 27, to surfers, swimmers, runners and walkers, with strict rules prohibiting sitting or lying on the sand.

Del Mar was set to join those other cities and reopen under limited conditions. But with Friday’s impending closure, the city will not reopen its beach for just one day.

City officials said additional information will be provided at www.delmar.ca.us as it becomes available.

Solana Beach had also announced it would open its beaches Monday, May 4. That will also likely not happen now, although no official announcement has been made yet as of this posting. Check www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us/ for updates.

-- Alex Riggins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach SunCarmel Valley News
Alex Riggins
