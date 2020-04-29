RSF Children’s Library storytime goes online

The Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Library is missing its littlest readers and visitors so they have created an Instagram account @rsfreadsyouthservices to connect with the kids. Nora Kaiser, known as “Miss Nora” will be offering storytimes on Instagram.

In her first online storytime on April 27 Miss Nora read the children’s book “Kisses,” complete with fun costume changes.

“I want you back and I hope that happens soon and it will,” Kaiser said. “Just stay home, stay safe and stay with your family....and keep on reading.”

