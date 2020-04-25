High school seniors honored at annual luncheon

Nearly 100 high school seniors — Associated Student Body presidents at their schools — were honored recently for their time and efforts at the 63rd annual Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders luncheon.

The luncheon, held at San Diego State University, was an opportunity for the students to be recognized and also to network with each other and with community and business leaders. The students also each received a check for $250 as well as a certificate and medallion from the nonprofit Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders.

The ASB presidents honored this year are:

Alex Pacheco, Academy of Our Lady of Peace; Jay Roediger, Army and Navy Academy; Carlos Torres, Bonita Vista High School; Maddison Walsh, Bonsall High School; Danielle Del Bono, Borrego Springs High School; Jack Farfel, Canyon Crest Academy; Buffy Howe, Carlsbad High School; Alayla Navarro, Castle Park High School; Breana Rico, Chula Vista High School; Luke Mizel, Classical Academy High School; Jessica Pate, Coastal Academy; John Shoemaker, Coronado High School;

Kimberly Van, Crawford High School; Jane Pham, Del Lago Academy; Alexis Long, Del Norte High School;

Devonne Williams, East Village Early Middle College; Brenna Pangelinan, Eastlake High School; Mario Jacobs, El Cajon Valley High School; Erika Atienza, El Camino High School; Bailey Collins, El Capitan High School;

Charlotte Gott, Escondido Charter High School; Juan Flores, Escondido High School; Andrew Jara, Fallbrook High School; Isaias Maldonado, Garfield High School; Reece Robles, Granite Hills High School; Aileen Bouaphanh, Gompers Preparatory Academy; Maya Zimmer, Grossmont High School; Karylle Davalos, Guajome Park Academy;

Vincent Tellez, Helix Charter High School; Sergio Rynard, Henry High School; Alexis Samaniego; Hilltop High School; Cassandra Hernandez, Hoover High School; Ahriyana Bobo, IDEA Center; Cheyenne Booth, Julian High School; Amelie Resendiz, Kearny High School; Rian Silcox, La Costa Canyon High School; Nikita Nair, La Jolla Country Day; Ben Duong, La Jolla High School; Kenneth Vogan, Liberty Charter High School; Karen Mendez, Lincoln High School;

Cameron Smith, Madison High School; Melody Coronado, Mar Vista High School; Preston Munoz, Mater Dei Catholic School; Jonalyn Gaspar, Mira Mesa High School; Claire Gianola, Mission Bay High School; Logan Lidster, Mission Hills High School; Marco Ramirez, Mission Vista High School; Billy Campos, Monarch School; Keala Macias, Monte Vista High School; Pablo Rosas, Montgomery High School; Jenny Saensouk, Morse High School; Mulki Abdirahman, Mount Miguel High School; Brisa Calderon, Mountain Empire High School; Joseph Kalyuzhny, Mt. Everest Academy;

Jasmari Aquino, Olympian High School; Marina Habib, Orange Glen High School; Manuel Martinez, Otay Ranch High School; Evelia Pedraza, Palomar High School; Ila Jade Komasa, Point Loma High School; Lucy Boretto, Poway High School; Pariss Payne, Preuss School, UCSD; Toby McPherson, Ramona High School; Sophia Becerra, Rancho Buena Vista High; Yvette Olivas Biddle, River Valley Charter School;

Cierra Healy, Sage Creek High School; Zoe Burkart, San Diego High School; Ilan Leisorek, San Diego Jewish Academy; Alex Bates Lamparella, San Diego MET; Faith Barrett, San Marcos High School; Candy Preciado, San Pasqual High School; Cristian Fuentes Hernandez, San Ysidro High School; Matthew Almquist, Santa Fe Christian Upper School; Ryleigh Snipes, Santana High School; Breana Nguyen, School of Creative & Performing Arts; Sophia Ippolito, Scripps Ranch High School; Isabella Hazeltine, Serra High School; Jacob Ayala, Southwest High School; Samuel Greenbergs, Steele Canyon High School; Ella Surposa, Sweetwater High School;

Noah Lin, The Bishop’s School; Addison Gonzalez, Torrey Pines High School; Brianna Larios, Twain High School; Alma Carmona, Twin Oaks High School; Meredith Olney, University City High School; Brady Francisco, Valhalla High School; Grace Chaney, Valley Center High School; Leopoldo Aréchiga, Victory Christian Academy; Brian Rubio, Vista High School; Chelsea Mercado, Warner School; Brodie Snyder, West Hills High School; Audrey Tu, Westview High School.

Visit www.laurelsforleaders.org.