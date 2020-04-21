RSF Association furloughs golf and tennis club employees

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has been faced with difficult decisions regarding its employees who currently do not have work to do as a result of reduced and suspended operations.

Effective April 20, the RSF Association furloughed 45 employees and reduced the hours of three employees. The employees who have been placed on unpaid furlough include staff at the RSF Golf Club, Rancho Clubhouse Restaurant and RSF Tennis Club.

According to a letter to members on April 10, RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen stated that furloughed personnel will continue to be employees of the Association and once work becomes available they will be called back.

“We would like to get back to business as usual for our employees and our members, and we will be following the guidance and direction of federal, state and local authorities,” Whalen wrote. “While furlough decisions are never easy, we have been relieved to learn that, in most cases, our employees will likely receive assistance comparable to their regular pay.”

The RSF Association plans to continue to pay its share of the health insurance premiums for all employees. They have temporarily suspended the 401(k)-employer match for a period but are continuing safe harbor contributions.

“Employees who contribute to essential services at the Association continue to work, including those who provide safety services, keep our Association operating, and protect Association assets,” Whalen stated.

“You will see workers maintaining our facilities and golf course, keeping our roadsides safe, continuing fire mitigation tasks and patrolling our community,” Whalen wrote. “Our cooks and runners are continuing to provide meals via our new take-out service at the restaurant. Our general services staff is issuing invoices, making payments, processing payroll and more.”

Race Communications continues to install RSF Connect internet service in the Ranch after a brief interruption in March due to the health crisis.

According to Whalen, the budget process is underway and they are making modifications based on the uncertain times. They have taken steps such as converting the RSF Connect construction loan to a term loan, refinancing the golf loan and establishing a $2 million line of credit facility for the Association. They are also reviewing other federal, state and local COVID-response programs that may be beneficial.

As the Association has fixed expenses that they must continue to pay, the due dates for club membership fees, monthly invoices and assessments has not changed.

“These are difficult times for our community and our employees, and I believe we will come through this as a stronger, closer Rancho Santa Fe,” Whalen wrote.

