County requires more employees to wear face masks, bans gatherings of any size

San Diego County officials have expanded the list of employees who are required to wear face coverings to include workers in banks, public transportation, and child care providers who serve food.

Officials also banned gatherings of any size. The county had previously banned gatherings of 10 people or fewer.

The additions were part of a Wednesday, April 8, amendment to the region’s emergency health order.

About a week ago, county officials ordered some employees who regularly interact with the public to wear face coverings. Those employees included workers at grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations and restaurants.

Wednesday’s ban on all gatherings was prompted in part by the choice of some residents to continue to get together in public areas.

“We decided to extend the gathering restrictions because people were getting together in parks, beaches and other open spaces,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “People should stay at home and only go in public when doing essential activities, such as grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy.”

People who live in the same household can still spend time together outside.

-- Lyndsay Winkley is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune