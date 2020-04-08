Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
A dozen more San Diego County residents die of COVID-19, the largest single-day loss of life yet

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rocky Mountain Laboratories))
April 8, 2020
11:10 AM
An additional 12 San Diego County residents have died of COVID-19, the largest single-day loss of life yet, county officials reported on Tuesday, April 7.

The region also logged 50 more cases of the novel coronavirus for a total of 1,454. The county’s death toll now stands at 31.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the sharp increase in deaths “should be no cause for alarm as the number of deaths typically lag behind the number of positive cases reported.”

In San Diego County, about 54 percent of COVID-19 patients are between the ages of 20 and 49 years of age. About 48 percent of patients are female, and about 51 percent are male. In about one percent of cases, gender was not available.

About 20 percent of patients need to be hospitalized, and about 8 percent of patients require intensive care.

About 2 percent of patients lose their battle with COVID-19, and most victims have underlying medical conditions, said Wooten.

“Our sincerest sympathies and condolences go out to the families and friends of those individuals who have lost their lives due to COVID-19,” she said.

Officials also reported eight new outbreaks, for a total of 25 confirmed clusters. There are now 17 outbreaks at congregate living facilities — six more than before — accounting for 133 cases. There are also two more community-spread clusters, for a total of six outbreaks that represent 33 cases.

— Lyndsay Winkley is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

