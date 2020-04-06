Missing woman with dementia found in Riverside County

An 86-year-old woman with dementia who went missing over the weekend after she left her daughter’s home in Rancho Santa Fe was found in Riverside County on Sunday. April 5.

Barbara “Betty” Welt was found safe in Cathedral City and reunited with her family, a day after the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

On Saturday, April 4, after walking away from her daughter’s home, Welt caught a ride to the Escondido Transit Center, where she took a bus about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, to the Miramar area, sheriff’s officials said.

She exited the bus about 8:15 a.m., then asked people for directions to Palm Springs. Officials said she had made comments to her family about wanting to go back to her former home in Palm Springs.

Advertisement

— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

