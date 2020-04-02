County orders some businesses to use face coverings as one more death is logged

San Diego County officials on Thursday, April 2, announced several new health orders, including requiring employees who regularly interact with the public to wear face coverings and the mandatory closure of parking lots at all parks and beaches.

Officials also announced a 98-year-old woman died of COVID-19, bringing the region’s death toll to 16.

The county’s new health regulations are as follows:

Effective midnight Saturday, April 4, all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store or gas station shall wear a cloth face covering as described in the California Department of Public Health face covering guidance.

All businesses that remain in operation in accordance with the health offices order and that allow members of the public to enter their facilities must prepare and post by no later than midnight on Tuesday, April 7 a social distancing and sanitation protocol.

Advertisement

All public parks and recreation areas including public beaches shall close their parking lots at these facilities and all such facilities shall be accessible only by members of the public within walking distance. Said facilities shall only be used for walking, hiking or bicycling. The public shall not congregate or participate in active sports activities at said facilities.

According to the California Department of Public Health, a cloth face covering should cover the nose and mouth and can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face.

It can be made of a variety of materials and can be factory-made, sewn by hand or improvised from household items.

Residents were also encouraged to wear cloth masks, but not at the expense of other social-distancing measures or hand washing practices.

Advertisement

County officials said the social-distancing and sanitation protocol will be made available to businesses as a fill-in-the-blank form.

As of Thursday, the county had logged 966 COVID-19 cases.

About 59 percent of patients are between the ages of 20 and 49. About 19 percent of patients have been hospitalized, and about 7 percent of patients have required intensive care.

County officials further detailed several known outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

There have been seven outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities or long-term care facilities, which have accounted for a total of 41 cases and three deaths. There have also been four community outbreaks accounting for 15 cases and one death.

-- Lindsay Winkley is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Below is additional information from the meeting by UT Community Press reporter Julie Gallant:

County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Bill Gore said the days of seeking voluntary compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives to shelter at home except for essential duties, maintain social distancing, and to not congregate in crowds are over. He said law enforcement officers will begin issuing citations for violations of executive orders with a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

Advertisement

In response to a question about how the county is addressing mental health, Wooten said everyone responds to stress differently, but encouraged people to use outlets that work for them such as exercise, meditation or staying connected to friends.

“This experience has given us the gift of time,” said Wooten, acknowledging that people will be working from home and attending school online. “Do things that bring you joy and give you comfort or solace.”

She referred people in distress to the San Diego Access and Crisis Line 888-724-7240 available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.