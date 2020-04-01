Children to celebrate Easter April 4 with interactive storytelling at Village Church

Children ages two to 10 are invited to participate in a special Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe interactive Easter story on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. via Facebook. Village Church Senior Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, is asking parents to help their kids gather some special objects this year to participate in his annual telling of the story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection that has moved online to comply with current San Diego County restrictions on large gatherings. The event replaces the church’s annual Eggstravaganza that attracted hundreds of children and adults.

“This new online storytelling gives us the chance to continue celebrating the reality that Jesus Christ is alive with activities that bring laughter and joy,” said Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministries. Children should come prepared with items that walk them through Jesus’ journey as told in the Bible:

Leaf: To symbolize Jesus entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

Cracker: To represent the bread at the Last Supper.

Coin: To demonstrate how Judas betrays Jesus.

Sticks: To form a cross on which Jesus is crucified.

Small rock: To denote the tomb where Jesus rose from the dead.

“The story of Christ’s death and resurrection reminds us to put our faith in Jesus especially now when people are frightened by uncertainty around the world,” said Atkins. “Being part of this special Easter celebration will help remind parents and children of the hope we have in our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Parents also have the option to print images of the objects so children can color them as Rev. Baca shares the Easter story. The images can be downloaded from the church website. For any questions, contact Kjersti Atkins at kjerstia@villagechurch.org. The interactive storytelling will start at 9 a.m. on April 4 on the Village Church Facebook page. For a link, visit www.villagechurch.org/eggstravaganza

