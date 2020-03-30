Links, online addresses for local and regional coronavirus updates, information and more

For ongoing updates on coronavirus issues visit the link below at our sister newspaper, The San Diego Union-Tribune at:

https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/liveblog/coronavirus-live-updates-march-23

Below is a link to updates on the number of coronavirus cases that exist in communities across San Diego County:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/Epidemiology/COVID-19%20Daily%20Update_City%20of%20Residence.pdf

Below is contact information to check on city and county updates:

Events: Because of fears of the coronavirus spreading, most events have been canceled or postponed, and many venues/attractions have been temporarily closed. Readers should refer to venue websites and organizers’ websites and social media posts to check on the status of venues and events.

Advertisement

Libraries:

-The San Diego County Library recently announced that all SDCL libraries are temporarily closed, including the Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas libraries. Due dates will be extended until they reopen. No returns will be accepted. Curbside service is no longer available. Visit www.sdcl.org

-All 36 San Diego city libraries, including the Carmel Valley Library, are closed to the public until Monday, April 6, 2020 unless an extension is warranted. All programming and events have been postponed or canceled during this time. Online library services remain available to the public. Visit www.sandiego.gov/public-library

Free rides for people with essential needs

A nonprofit transportation agency is providing free rides to local residents facing essential needs as defined by the State. Reservations can be made by calling Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation, or FACT: 888-924-3228.

San Diego website:

-San Diego: sandiego.gov

Advertisement

Regional COVID-19 resources:

• San Diego City: sandiego.gov/coronavirus

• San Diego County: sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus

• California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov

• Center for Disease Control (CDC): cdc.gov