Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club restaurant offers reduced price take-out dining menu

The Ranch Clubhouse Restaurant at the golf club will be offering take-out dining for members.
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
9:32 AM
The Ranch Clubhouse Restaurant at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club will be offering take-out options for Covenant members.

“The goal is to be comfort food with great quality ingredients,” said Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen of the menu that will include dishes such as Ora King salmon, Jidori chicken and Brandt premium New York steak, as well as salads, sandwiches and pizza from the restaurant’s newly installed wood-fired pizza oven.

Covenant members can call in seven days of the week to place an order between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and orders will be brought curbside. The prices will also be 20 percent less than the menu price and there will be no service charge.

Whalen said they had already begun planning before San Diego County widened its ban on gatherings and dining in restaurants.

“We know it is a difficult time and we want to offer a really good service for our members,” she said.

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club course will remain open to members only, there will be no guests or league play. The Tennis Club courts remain open for member play but there is no congregating in the clubhouse. The Rancho Santa Fe Association offices will be open but Whalen encourages members to call or email rather than stop in.

To make an order, call the Ranch Clubhouse Restaurant at (858) 756-1182.

Karen Billing
