Local school districts to cancel school due to coronavirus

IMG_4865.JPG
Earl Warren Middle, and all San Dieguito Union School District schools will be closed starting March 16.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen Billing
March 13, 2020
11:12 AM
Share

The San Dieguito Union School District, Del Mar Union School District, Solana Beach School District and Rancho Santa Fe School District have announced that they will be closing school beginning March 16.

According to SDUHSD Superintendent Robert Haley, the decision was made in alignment with Los Angeles Unified School District, San Diego Unified School District, and local districts from around San Diego County.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community,” Haley said in a notice to families.

The Del Mar district sent its announcement to families at 10:20 a.m. on March 13.

“This decision is in an abundance of caution and not due to any new information of increased risk or threat,” the message read.

At the Rancho Santa Fe School District board meeting on March 12, Superintendent Donna Tripi said her staff has been preparing for online teaching and exploring what that would look like for students.

Karen Billing
