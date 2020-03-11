RSF Patrol chief named to county’s traffic advisory committee

Rancho Santa Fe Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser has been appointed to the San Diego County Traffic Advisory Committee, helping to ensure that the county’s roads are safe and efficient.

Rancho Santa Fe Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser (Courtesy)

“We’re thrilled that Matt has been named to this committee and will be able to represent the interests of Rancho Santa Fe at the county level,” said Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen.

The committee was formed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to review requests for traffic controls such as stop signs, traffic signals and speed limits. Last year they recommended approval of the new stop signs at the intersection of Calzada Del Bosque, Linea Del Cielo and Rambla De Las Flores.

Wellhouser will join a committee that includes traffic specialists from the county’s Department of Public Works and representatives from Caltrans, San Diego Bicycle Coalition, California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

