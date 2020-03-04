Local election results

San Diego voters cast their ballots for mayor, city attorney, new council members and several ballot measures on Election Day March 3. The top two finishers in the city, county, state and congressional races will head to a November runoff.

Results below are current as of Wednesday morning, March 4. According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters, there are approximately 350,000 ballots still to be counted. Voter turnout was 28%. For more information and up-to-date results, visit www.sdvote.com.

City of San Diego

San Diego mayor

Todd Gloria: 40% (78,964)

Scott Sherman: 25.17% (49,403)

Barbara Bry: 23.61% (46,340)

Tasha Williamson: 5.73% (11,248)

Gita Appelbaum Singh: 2.98% (5,844)

Rich Riel: 2.28% (4,474)

City Council District 1

Joe Lacava: 25.54% (5,912)

Aaron Brennan: 15.9% (3,679)

Will Moore: 15.37% (3,557)

Sam Nejabat: 14.06% 3,253

San Diego city attorney

Mara Elliott: 66.31% (113,108)

Cory Briggs: 24.62% (41,986)

Pete Mesich: 9% (15,476)

County

San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Kristin Gaspar: 46.26% (45,342)

Terra Lawson-Remer: 29% (28,499)

Olga Diaz: 24.66% (24,171)

Congress

52nd congressional district

Scott Peters: 48.36% (63,207)

Jim DeBello: 35.71% (46,676)

Nancy Casady: 13.38% (17,488)

Ryan Cunningham: 2.55% (3,329)

49th congressional district

Mike Levin: 52.8% (67, 434 districtwide, 53,049 in San Diego County)

Brian Maryott: 44% (60,184 districtwide, 41,824 in San Diego County)

State Assembly 77th District

Brian Maienschein: 54.9% (48,333)

June Yang Cutter: 45.1% (39,710)

State Assembly 76th District

Tasha Boerner Horvath: 53.7% (42,415)

Melanie Burkholder: 46.3% (36,569)

Local measures

Measure A

No: 51% (241,880)

Yes: 49% (232,427)

Measure B

No: 58.35% (278,053)

Yes: 41.65% (198,458)

Measure C

Yes: 63.55%

No: 36.45%

Measure D

Yes: 79.72% (146,962)

No: 20.28% (37,382)

State measure

Proposition 13:

No: 56% (2.82 million statewide, 276,192 in San Diego County)

Yes: 44% (2.23 million statewide, 209,710 in San Diego County)

Superior Court judges

Office No. 18

CJ Mody: 56.83% (237,308)

Roberta Winston: 43.17% (180,234)

Office No. 22

Alana Wong Robinson: 52.36% (218,011)

Mark Skeels: 32.61% (135,764)

Steve Miller: 15.03% (62,589)

Office No. 30

Paul Starita: 30% (116,657)

Tim Nader: 24.32% (94,577)

Pete Murray: 23.37% (90,873)

Mike Murphy: 22.32% (86,789)