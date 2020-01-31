San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy kicks off new phase of Fairbanks Ranch/RSF Riparian Restoration Project

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) recently kicked off a new phase of its Fairbanks Ranch/Rancho Santa Fe Riparian Restoration Project with $72,000 in funding secured through the State Coastal Conservancy’s Proposition 1 grant program and an additional $16,000 provided by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Wildlife Program.

Working alongside crews from the Urban Corps of San Diego and volunteers from the California Native Plant Society, San Diego Chapter’s Habitat Restoration Committee, SDRVC began the process of eradicating invasive, non-native plant species to improve habitat quality and reduce wildfire risk in the Santa Fe Valley reach of the San Dieguito River between Artesian Rd. and Via De Santa Fe.

These efforts, coordinated with the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District with support from the Rancho Santa Fe Association and Fairbanks Ranch Association, will enhance public safety for residents and habitat quality for native plants and wildlife. Work will continue daily, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., throughout the winter until March 15, 2020 and again in fall-winter 2020–2021.

