News

Rowe 7th grade team garners first place alliance trophy at FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics League meet

Team #8606 RSF Intergalactic Dragons (1).jpg
First place trophy winners: Rowe team #8606 Intergalactic Dragons
(Courtesy)
Jan. 16, 2020
8:59 AM
During the second FIRST Tech Challenge meet of the season, held Jan. 11 at R. Roger Rowe School in Rancho Santa Fe, Rowe Middle School teams Intergalactic Dragons and Dark Voyager competed in a hard-fought tournament with teams from throughout the Greater San Diego region.

Both teams showed strong and were able to move on to the alliance rounds at the end of the meet. Rowe team #8606 Intergalactic Dragons partnered with team Mechanical Advantage, and ended up with the first place trophy for the meet. Both Rowe teams compete again on Jan. 26 at Tri-City Christian School in Vista.

