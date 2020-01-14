Solana Santa Fe students win calendar contest with clean air artwork

Two Solana Santa Fe students were selected out of nearly 500 submissions from kindergarten through high school students in San Diego County to have their artwork featured in the County Air Pollution Control District’s 2020 calendar.

Audrey’s artwork is featured in April. (Courtesy)

Fifth grader Audrey Hamilton won for April and sixth grader Katie Rockwell’s artwork will be featured in August. The calendar contest asked students to illustrate the importance of clean air and individual efforts to reduce pollution. Audrey drew a heart-shaped world with people riding bikes, recycling, picking up garbage and recycling with a message of “Love the earth.” Katie drew a pair of lungs, one side damaged by pollution with one side flourishing and green with the words “There is still time.”

Katie’s artwork won for August. (Courtesy)

Air Pollution Control District Director Bob Kard said everyone at the district continues to be thrilled by the numbers of students who take part in the contest each year --- 476 students submitted artwork for 2020, besting the previous high of 452 students in 2019.

“You know, it shows that protecting the environment and keeping our air clean means a lot to them,” Kard said.

Every student who participated in the contest received a free calendar and all of their art has been posted on the APCD website. To see the artwork or order a calendar, visit sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/apcd/en.html

