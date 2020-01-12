Two measures could decide future of rural San Diego County growth

It’s been a long wait for those interested in the future of development in the unincorporated parts of San Diego County.

Actions taken in 2018 will come to a head on March 3, when voters countywide will decide two issues that could go a long way toward determining how large-scale development of the rural and semi-rural areas will proceed.

Measure B deals with the Newland Sierra housing development, Measure A with the approval process for future developments.

The Newland Sierra development was granted a General Plan amendment by the Board of Supervisors in September 2018.

The project calls for 2,135 homes to be built north of Escondido on land where the county’s blueprint for future development says only 99 homes should be allowed, plus about 2 million square feet of commercial. The development would be built just west of Interstate 15 north of Deer Springs Road.

Almost immediately after the supervisors 4-0 vote, paid signature gatherers and volunteers spread out through the county with petitions seeking to overturn the supervisors’ approval. The petition effort was funded by the Golden Door luxury spa, which is located just south of where the project would be built and has been battling development plans for the area for more than a decade. Roughly $1 million was spent getting the signatures, which were obtained in less than three weeks.

Court challenges by Newland Communities fell short and the initiative -- Measure B -- will appear on the March ballot, though the wording was changed by supervisors just last month after Newland requested it be clarified. A “yes” vote would uphold the supervisors’ approval, a “no” vote would overturn it.

Money has poured in on both sides of the issue and advertising campaigns are about to kick into high gear. As of the end of 2019, the Newland Real Estate Group has contributed more than $1.9 million toward the Yes on B campaign while the Golden Door has contributed roughly $1.5 million to the No on B effort.

The second thing that happened in 2018 was a much slower petition drive organized by some of the same people who successfully stopped the Lilac Hills Ranch development in 2016 in Valley Center. A lack of funding kept the group from getting enough signatures in time to make the November 2018 ballot, but eventually they did get enough to qualify for a March 2020 vote.

Called the Save Our San Diego Countryside initiative -- Measure A -- it would require countywide votes on every major project that has been granted a General Plan amendment. The building industry is strongly against the measure, as are many business groups and politicians, because they say it will worsen the housing crisis because developers won’t want to spend the extra time and money only to risk a public vote. Both the Democratic and Republican parties of San Diego oppose Measure A.

In recent years, development proposals that have gone to public votes, either countywide or more locally, have fared poorly. The electorate in the past has been unwilling to approve big projects. But that was before the housing crisis became a major topic of concern. The need for more housing of all types throughout the region has become a major selling point of Newland Sierra and all possible future projects.

Many also say such a measure would take the power out of the hands of the supervisors, which is what they are elected to do, and place the decisions in the hands of voters.

In a text message written to Supervisor Jim Desmond a month ago by Borre Winckel, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego, (BIA) that was uncovered via a public records request, urged Desmond to seek a wording change in the Save Our San Diego (Measure A) ballot question. It showed the concern the industry has about the initiative. The wording did not get changed because a deadline to do so had already passed.

“The SOS ballot question, too, unless made more informative, will easily pass. Research shows that. Later today, we will share a 75-word ballot revision we ask you to share with Diane (sic) with the specific request for docketing the discussion on 12/10,” Winckel wrote. “It’s our only opportunity. SOS in effect takes your land use authority away. Please don’t let it come to that.”

Supporters of Measure A said the decision does indeed need to be taken out of the hands of politicians who are too easily swayed by the building industry and their campaign contributions. They say the General Plan was updated in 2012 and should be adhered to. Granting amendments makes a mockery of the document that cost millions of dollars to prepare and took so many people such a long time to put together, they say.

“The purpose of Measure A, SOS Initiative, is to provide San Diego County residents with a stronger voice in how and where housing is built in the unincorporated county. This grassroots initiative simply requires voter approval of proposed changes to the County’s General Plan that would significantly increase residential density in fire-prone rural and semi-rural areas,” states the campaigns website.

The housing development and real estate industries, led by the BIA, have so far contributed about $360,000 to the No on A campaign while the Yes on A supporters list about $80,000 in contributions as of Dec. 31.

One argument by opponents of the measure is that it would not just impact huge developments but also far smaller ones.

They say a vote would be needed for an amendment for projects that seek to build anything more than 5 homes beyond what the General Plan calls for on a piece of property. For instance, they say, imagine someone owns a 40-acre parcel of land in a rural part of the county that is zoned for only one house. The most they could seek to build, without triggering a public vote, would be six houses. The expense of going to a public vote would preclude, for instance, the builder of low-income homes from proposing a 100-unit condo project on that land because the cost and risk would be too great.

“The wealthy, out-of-state backers of Measure A wrote it to protect the Golden Door Spa, which campaign finance records show has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Measure A,” (for the signature gathering efforts in 2018) the No on Measure A website states. “This luxury resort near Escondido attracts the rich and famous, who pay $10,000 a week. The owners are among the richest people in the world.

“These extremely wealthy Wall Street investors want to keep affordable homes far away from their exclusive hotel and force them into congested neighborhoods. Their measure exempts commercial and industrial developments, including casinos, hotels and expanding the Golden Door.”

— J. Harry Jones is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

