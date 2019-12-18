Rancho Santa Fe Gateway project aims to start construction in 2020

The Rancho Santa Fe Gateway project received a key approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 11, allowing the Rancho Santa Fe village development to continue moving forward.

Landrock Development, which has been working on this project for seven years, believes that they should be able to start construction in 2020.

The project will replace the existing gas station on the corner of La Granada, Via de Santa Fe and La Flecha with an office and retail building, and a revitalization of the village’s entry gateway with a landscaped open space plaza. The developers also hope to fill the niche for a 5,000-square-foot market. The village has been without a market since Stump’s closed in 2015.

“We’re thrilled. It’s taken a long time and it’s an exciting project that we think will be great for Rancho Santa Fe and the village in particular,” said Fernando Landa, part of the Landrock Development team. “We thank the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the Rancho Santa Fe Association and the entire Rancho Santa Fe community for their support.”

Gateway was approved 5-2 by the Rancho Santa Fe Association board in June 2017 after about five years of planning and working with the Art Jury to refine the project.

The two-story, 27,017-square-foot project features early California architecture with plazas and gardens open to the public, three levels of underground parking and a grocery space of approximately 5,000 square feet. Thirty-six percent of the ground floor will be designated for retail use and per an agreement between Landrock and the Association, the developer is obligated to use its “commercially reasonable best efforts” to lease to a grocer for a five-year term.

With its action on Dec. 11, the county board approved vacating two easements in the right-of-way on La Flecha and La Granada. Now that the board of supervisors has vacated the easements, Landrock Development can proceed to finalize construction drawings for the project and the project’s leasing team Newmark Knight Frank can proceed to pre-lease the project, which includes recruiting that grocery tenant.

Over the next six months, Gateway will return to the Rancho Santa Fe Association and Art Jury for approval of the final drawings, building color and architectural details.

For leasing inquiries, contact Steve Bruce of Newmark Knight Frank at Steve.Bruce@ngkf.com.

