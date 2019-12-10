‘Holiday Angels’: Rowe students host charity bake sale for Elderhelp

R. Roger Rowe School Student Council members held a bake sale on Dec. 6 to raise awareness and funds for Elderhelp of San Diego. Despite a little rain, the students raised $204 to support Elderhelp’s “Holiday Angels” event. As a part of its Holiday Angels Program, Elderhelp along with UPS will be delivering poinsettias, a handmade holiday card and a $25 gift card to each senior. For some seniors, this will be the only gift they receive this season.

The R. Roger Rowe School student council raised $204 for Elderhelp of San Diego. (Karen Billing)

Rowe’s student council wanted to support Elderhelp after learning about its mission to help seniors live as long as possible in their homes with dignity. The organization offers free services such as car rides and check-up phone calls. They also help find affordable housing and even install safety grab bars and other safety devices to keep seniors safe in their homes.

The Rowe student council is comprised of 24 sixth through eighth-grade students who take the course as an elective. The students’ philanthropic efforts this year have also included a backpacks and school supply drive for New Alternatives and they recently finished collecting cans for the San Diego Food Bank.

Advertisement

“Student council this year is extremely self-motivated to helping our community,” said Jacqueline Cooley, student council advisor. “I’ve been extremely impressed at the initiative taken by each student to make a difference.”