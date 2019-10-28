San Dieguito to host special meeting Oct. 30 on district office, facilities

The San Dieguito Union High School District board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. The meeting will include an update about the district’s study to relocate its district office from Encinitas to the Earl Warren Middle School campus in Solana Beach. The meeting will be held at the SDUHSD board room (710 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, 92024).

First proposed last fall, plans are still early in the process as the district conducts feasibility studies and begins to develop an overall schematic design with Ruhnau Clarke Architects.

The proposed location on the Earl Warren campus would be the site of the interim campus when the new school was built—it was also used by Skyline School in the 2017-18 school year as its new campus was built. Currently the space is a playing field.

Other items on the agenda include an update on Proposition AA and current and future projects.