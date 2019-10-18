Earl Warren Middle School recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence

Earl Warren Middle School is one of 326 schools nationally that has been designated as a National PTA School of Excellence. This nation-wide recognition program supports and celebrates partnerships between PTAs and schools that enrich the educational experience and overall well-being of all students. To receive this recognition, schools must show excellence and/or improvement in six areas which include: Welcoming All Families; Communicating Effectively; Supporting Student Success; Speaking Up for Every Child; Sharing Power and Collaborating with the Community.

Parents are surveyed at the beginning and end of each school year to gauge school performance in each of the six areas. Based on the parent surveys, with more than half its families responding, Earl Warren received high ratings in all areas with the only area of need being more multi-lingual communication, including better signage outside of the school. Earl Warren added new signage toward the end of last year and also ensured that in the spring survey it conducted more individualized outreach to parents.

PTSA President Heather Dugdale said, “I am grateful for the support and work of last year’s President Rebecque Laba in getting this process started at the beginning of last year. We were overjoyed when more than half of our families participated in the fall and spring surveys and to receive their positive feedback about our commitment to community and family engagement.”

The National PTA School of Excellence honor is for two years with an opportunity to renew by re-surveying the parent community and proactively addressing any issues that arise as a result of those survey results.

Principal Justin Conn shared, “We are so proud we have received this honor that is a reflection of how closely our staff, parents and community work together.” — News release

