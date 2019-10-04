Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Fire crews knock down brush fire in Solana Beach

ca-times.brightspotcdn.jpg
A small brush fire burned near the San Elijo Lagoon in Solana Beach Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
(Michael Cunningham)
Oct. 4, 2019
12:35 PM
A brush fire sparked Thursday evening, Oct. 3, near the San Elijo Lagoon in Solana Beach and burned about a half-acre, according to fire and sheriff’s authorities.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in an open area off Holmwood Lane west of Interstate 5, said sheriff’s Lt. Michelle Craig. Three to four houses were evacuated as a precaution, but no mandatory evacuations were ordered.

Fire crews had the flames knocked down by 7 p.m., and firefighters in the area were “mopping up,” said Battalion Chief Brian Slattery of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District.

Glencrest Drive, Glencrest Place, Canyon Drive and Ford Avenue were closed briefly while crews fought the flames. They have since been reopened, Craig said.

— Luke Garrett is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune

IMG_3507-copy.jpg
The half-acre burn site is along the upper Rios Trail where Holmwood Canyon trail ascends.
(Courtesy of Nature Collective)

