Fire crews knock down brush fire in Solana Beach

A brush fire sparked Thursday evening, Oct. 3, near the San Elijo Lagoon in Solana Beach and burned about a half-acre, according to fire and sheriff’s authorities.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in an open area off Holmwood Lane west of Interstate 5, said sheriff’s Lt. Michelle Craig. Three to four houses were evacuated as a precaution, but no mandatory evacuations were ordered.

Fire crews had the flames knocked down by 7 p.m., and firefighters in the area were “mopping up,” said Battalion Chief Brian Slattery of the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District.

Glencrest Drive, Glencrest Place, Canyon Drive and Ford Avenue were closed briefly while crews fought the flames. They have since been reopened, Craig said.

— Luke Garrett is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune