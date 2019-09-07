RSF resident Bertrand Hug named recipient of the 2019 CFF Grand Chef Throwdown Icon Award

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of San Diego recently announced that restaurateur Bertrand Hug is the recipient of its 2019 CFF Grand Chef Throwdown Icon Award. The award will be presented at the annual Grand Chef Throwdown, a friendly culinary competition of 30-plus San Diego and Baja chefs and a seaside soiree hosted at the Hotel Del Coronado on Friday, Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. The Grand Chef Throwdown will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The award was created to honor a San Diego community member who has exemplified integrity and a dedication to excellence. Hug has become an example of longevity and uncompromising quality in the San Diego restaurant industry as the owner of two premier dining establishments, Mille Fleurs and Bertrand’s at Mr. A’s. He has influenced the San Diego culinary culture for more than three decades.

“When I arrived in San Diego in 1973, traffic was light, parking was easy and our weather was (almost) as perfect as it is now but the town was certainly not a culinary destination,” Hug said. “It pleases me to no end to see how far the city has come in the culinary field and is now recognized, not only as a tourist destination for its climate and beaches, but also for its great restaurants making San Diego truly ‘America’s Finest City!’”

The progressive evening will bring together local, fashionable foodies awarding a “People’s Choice Award.” The Culinary Council consisting of celebrity top chefs and food critics, including Hug, will engage in a blind tasting of dishes from the competing chefs to be awarded the coveted Chef Flor Franco Award for Culinary Excellence.

Advertisement

Guests will gather on The Del’s seaside Windsor Lawn, where they will enjoy chef tastings, both savory and sweet creations, sample craft cocktails and sips from wineries on both sides of the border followed by a three-course gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Stefan Peroutka in the Oceanside Ballroom, where the culinary awards presentation and program will commence. The ballroom then transforms into Night CAP, the evening’s after-party and will feature entertainment, desserts, and craft cocktails.

Tickets are open for purchase to the public by visiting events.cff.org/grandchefthrowdown.

