RSF Tennis Club Family Day on Sept. 15 offers discounted initiation fees

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will host Family Day on Sunday, Sept. 15 offering discounted initiation fees for Covenant members looking to join the club.

On Family Day, the initation fee will drop from $3,750 to $2,750. Last year when the club offered the same discount, they had seven new families join.

Established in 1962, the RSF Tennis Club has 10 hard courts, two Har-Tru clay courts and seven new courts for pickleball. They offer adult clinics, league play, a successful junior program and pickleball clinics.

The Family Day event, open to all Covenant residents, will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the club and will include tennis games, a chance to radar your serve, spike ball, Frisbee, a bounce house and prizes. There will be gourmet grilled sandwiches, Frosés for adults and soft serve ice cream for the kids.

The event is $15 for kids under 16 and $25 for adults. To RSVP, call (858) 756-4458 or email frontdesk@rsftennis.club.

To learn more about membership categories and dues, visit rsftennis.club