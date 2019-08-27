Raising for the roof

The Rancho Santa Fe Library’s roof replacement project has been ongoing over the last few weeks, thanks to the generosity of community members.

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe owns and maintains the library building and it was its responsibility to replace the leaky old roof. Over 100 community members donated $81,323 toward the renovation project. The total cost of replacing the roof, using the library’s own recycled tiles as available, is $97,515.00. The Guild hopes to raise the remaining $16,192 to keep them from dipping into their reserve fund.

To contribute, visit bit.ly/2MEovDC.

-Karen Billing