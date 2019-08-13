Rancho Santa Fe veteran to run 102 miles for wounded warriors...again

On Aug. 16, Rancho Santa Fe resident Ben Brown will again put himself through the brutal Kodiak Ultra Marathon, running 102 miles to raise money for wounded warriors.

“I struggled last year after taking a wrong turn in the very beginning, this year I will conquer the mountain,” said Brown, a veteran United States Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient who was one of only 14 people to complete the race in 2018.

Last year’s wrong turn had Brown running a total of 107 punishing miles, raising over $25,000 from the race to support veterans, police officers and firefighters through his nonprofit 9 Week Warrior that he founded with his wife Chondra.

The program puts wounded warriors through nine weeks of healing with personal training, yoga, massage, acupuncture and homeopathic treatment at no cost to them.

At the beginning of this year, 9 Week Warrior made the decision to close its physical location in Carlsbad to reduce overhead and put more funds toward participants. Programs are designed specifically to each warrior’s challenges or disability, as well as a location close to their home. The reduced overhead cost has allowed 9 Week Warrior to expand and accept applications from outside of San Diego, Orange and LA Counties.

With this year’s Kodiak, Brown aims to raise $10,000 which will put four men or women on the path of healing and recovery.

To donate or follow Brown’s run, visit bit.ly/2KudqTg