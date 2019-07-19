Tree, car damaged in hit and run accident in Rancho Santa Fe village

A village tree and a parked car were crushed in a hit and run incident in Rancho Santa Fe on July 8. Around 6 p.m. on July 8, a white landscaping truck was traveling west on Paseo Delicias when it struck a parked car at the corner of El Tordo, catapulted off, went over the meridian and knocked down a tree.

A neighbor walking her dog witnessed the crash and saw the driver back up and immediately continue driving down La Granada. An off-duty firefighter driving by helped get the fallen tree off the street.

The damage to a parked car on El Tordo and Paseo Delicias. (Courtesy)

According to CHP Public Information Officer Mark Latulippe, the witness was not able to get a license plate number for the white truck so they have no leads to follow at this time.

Resident Barbara Mayers, whose son Gary’s car was determined to be totaled in the incident, said this is not the first time that there has been a problem on this thoroughfare. She said cars regularly come barreling through the village at high speeds coming off Del Dios Highway— there is no stop sign to slow them down and rarely anyone follows the 25 miles per hour speed limit. Mayers said she knows of at least three parked cars that have been hit and said pedestrians trying to cross the street are particularly vulnerable.

“This is so dangerous and somebody is going to get killed,” said Mayers, who has called the county to request a stop sign. “I just feel that something has to be done…it’s really a bad situation.”