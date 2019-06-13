Rancho Santa Fe School District teachers to receive salary increases

The Rancho Santa Fe School District has reached a tentative agreement with the Rancho Santa Fe Faculty Association resulting in a retroactive salary increase for this past school year and a raise in the upcoming school year.

The agreement, ratified by the faculty on June 6 and scheduled to be ratified at the June 20 school board meeting, includes a 2 percent salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2018, a 4 percent salary increase for the 2019-2020 school year, and an increase to health and welfare benefits from $10,200 per year to $10,800.

According to a district release, these salary increases ensure that “compensation for district teachers will remain competitive with surrounding districts.”

“The RSFFA looks forward to continuing a positive and communicative relationship between the school board and the faculty,” said Amanda Valentine, secretary of the RSF Faculty Association.

