Mower sparks vegetation fire in Fairbanks Ranch

On Tuesday, June 11, at 1:56 p.m., Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District (RSFFPD) firefighters responded to the report of a vegetation fire in the open space just north of the community of Fairbanks Ranch. Upon arrival, crews found a small but growing vegetation fire burning in light, flashy fuels. Crews immediately attacked the fire and provided structure protection. A unified command was set up with Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire (Cal Fire) firefighters, supported by aircraft, quickly brought the fire under control.

It took approximately one hour for crews to put the 3.4-acre fire out. In addition to RSFFPD and Cal Fire, Carlsbad, Encinitas, and San Diego Fire Departments, United States Forest Service, Rancho Santa Fe Patrol, and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident. No structures were threatened and no evacuation orders were given. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was mowing.

“Maintaining defensible space around your property is a key factor in protecting your home from wildfire,” said Battalion Chief Dave Livingstone. “However, when removing weeds and grasses, be sure to exercise caution. Complete all mowing and weed whipping before 10 a.m., especially if it is a hot or windy day. Always have a garden hose or fire extinguisher on hand and keep a cell phone nearby in case a fire does start.”

For additional information about how you can prepare for and protect your home from wildfire, please visit www.rsf-fire.org. -- RSF Fire Protection District news release