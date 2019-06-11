Community elects new RSF Association board members

Candidates Bill Weber, Bill Strong and Laurel Lemarie were elected to the Rancho Santa Fe Association board as votes were tallied at the board’s June 11 meeting.

A total of 1,116 votes were cast in the 2019 election and Weber received the most votes of the four candidates with 750 votes—Strong received 690 and Lemarie received 668.

Covenant members also overwhelmingly approved a new bylaw change regarding density developments with 734 votes in favor and 215 in opposition. Per the new bylaw if a high-density project is approved by the Covenant Design Review Committee and Association board, it would automatically trigger a Covenant-wide vote requiring two-thirds majority for the project to move forward.

The proposed bylaw change was brought forward from a petition effort by local residents, asking that the Association strengthen densification rules and regulations in Rancho Santa Fe.

