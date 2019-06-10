Cultural explorer brings adventurous spirit to Rancho Santa Fe Library programs

Kathy Jung has traveled to Switzerland, Japan, Fiji and some 86 other countries, but she has found a permanent home in Rancho Santa Fe. As of March 2019, this Texas native is the new manager of the Rancho Santa Fe branch of the San Diego County Library. And she’s no newcomer to the area. In 2008, she started her career as a library technician in Rancho Santa Fe and rose through the ranks, working in 4S Ranch, Descanso, Bonita, Cardiff, San Marcos and Fallbrook. Along the way she won an Institute of Museum and Library Services Laura Bush Librarians for Diverse Communities grant, and received her master’s degree in library science from San Jose State University in 2012.

Not an ordinary bookworm, Jung is a well-rounded world explorer who brings an adventurous spirit to her new job.

“I’ve had life-changing experiences in climbing up to the base camp of Everest, graduating from culinary school, obtaining my sommelier certification, performing as a concert pianist, and deep-sea diving with giant manta rays in Tahiti,” she said. “I’d love for the library to offer more multicultural and international programs.”

She recalls a favorite library memory from her time in San Marcos. “We held a multi-faceted Lunar New Year celebration, which allowed me to share my Chinese heritage. I’d like bring such events to Rancho Santa Fe too,” she said.

As manager she works with staff, volunteers and community members, and she conducts outreach and attracts publicity. She has a specific goal to bring more teens and adults into the library. So far, she’s done so by partnering with the Rancho Santa Fe Review, adding author visits and a popular lecture series, and offering a henna program which brought in 35 teens for a fun afternoon. On Wednesday, June 5, she launched a summer afternoon crafts program for teens and invites all from sixth grade and up to attend on future Wednesdays.

Jung is not only the manager, she’s also a dedicated fan of the Rancho Santa Fe Library.

“Some of my favorite things here are working with the great team of people, discovering the ‘secret’ passageways in the building, and facilitating author events,” she said. “Rancho Santa Fe is a close-knit community filled with talented volunteers who are passionate about the library.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Phone: (858) 756-2512.