Rowe Principal Pinkerton accepts new post at Skyline School

At the May 23 Solana Beach School District board meeting, R. Roger Rowe School Principal Kim Pinkerton was announced as the new principal of Skyline School in Solana Beach.

Pinkerton has been at the Rancho Santa Fe School District for 15 years and has served as elementary school principal for the last 13 years. Pinkerton also filled the role of the district’s interim superintendent for five months. As part of the staff realignment and reorganization at Roger Rowe, Superintendent Donna Tripi recently announced that there will only be one principal for K-8 and Pinkerton would move back into the classroom.

“I am thankful for the 15 years I have been a part of the Rancho Santa Fe School District as the elementary principal,” Pinkerton said. “I am extremely proud of the work of our students and staff, and I’m honored to have been a part of the program implementation put into place over the past decade. I will greatly miss the students, staff and families of such a wonderful community.”

Lisa Denham, Skyline’s current principal, has accepted a new role in the district office as the new coordinator of student services. The move is bittersweet as Denham has been at Skyline for the last 12 years.

“I have had the privilege of working with an amazing staff who truly care about the students at Skyline. I have especially enjoyed getting to know over 5,000 students and their families over the years. The students have made each and every day at Skyline the absolute best place to work,” said Denham. “I am so thankful for my wonderful parent community. They have been incredibly supportive of me and the school over the years.”

Pinkerton will now lead the staff and students at the new Skyline that was completely rebuilt following the demolition of the 62-year-old campus on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in 2017.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Skyline staff and school community as principal for the 2019-2020 school year,” Pinkerton said. “I look forward to getting to know the students, staff and families and continuing the great work taking place at Skyline.”

