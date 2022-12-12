New trustee joins RSF School District board, officers elected

On Dec. 9, the Rancho Santa Fe School District swore in newly elected trustee Paul Seitz and trustee Jee Manghani to his second term.

Manghani, who served as board president for the past year, was the top vote-getter in the November election. Seitz, the newest board member, is a parent of a Rowe student and a retired Marine who operates a horse ranch in Rancho Santa Fe.

December is also the board’s organizational meeting where they select board officers. John Tree was elected as the new board president and Rosemarie Rohatgi was named vice president. Outgoing vice president Annette Ross was selected to serve as board clerk.

RSF School District board trustee Jee Manghani takes the oath of office. (Beth Engstrom)

Manghani made the nomination for Tree to lead the board, especially as they navigate their superintendent search in the coming months: “I think he will serve us well in the next year,” Manghani said.

In light of some parents expressing concerns about student safety on campus, after taking the gavel Tree proposed a new position of board liaison for safety and security. The position will be on the agenda for approval at the next regular board meeting; Tree is considering Seitz to serve in that role.

