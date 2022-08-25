Solana Santa Fe School opens with new look
Solana Santa Fe School students and staff returned to school last week with many newly renovated features.
The Rancho Santa Fe school’s administration building got a whole new look, making a stronger statement at the entrance to the school. Inside, there have been upgrades to the administrative office, kitchen, staff workroom and lounge areas. Adjacent to the front building, the kindergarten playground underwent an expansion and the new parking lot on the north side of the campus has opened.
Construction moves ahead on the school’s new two-story classroom building. The eight-classroom building is expected to be complete after winter break.
