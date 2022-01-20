Residential burglaries in Covenant increase slightly in 2021

Interim RSF Patrol Chief Mike Scaramella said 2021 saw a slight increase in residential burglaries with `16 total, up 12 from 2020. Several burglaries were believed to be committed by the same person and a quick response by the patrol led to one burglary arrest.

Of the 16 burglaries, 11 were residential and five commercial, most occurring on a construction site.

Scaramella said there have been a number of burglaries over the last three months in the Rancho Santa Fe area, including non-Covenant areas, and the Lone Jack area of Encinitas. In this crime series, the suspects were wearing backpacks and appeared to look like hikers, accessing the backs of homes from hiking trails or the golf course.

“Everybody should make sure alarms are activated when they leave and report anybody that looks suspicious,” Scaramella said. “We need to know who is walking or driving around our areas that don’t belong here.”

The Patrol also saw an increase in traffic collisions last year with 22 injury collisions (compared to 16 in 2020) and 79 non-injury accidents, up from 62 in 2020.

Scaramella said the predominant factor in all collisions was excessive speed (41), second was right of way violations (22) and third was inattention (12).

In 2021, the Rancho Santa Fe Patrol handled 3,576 calls for service, a 12% decrease from 2020. The Patrol’s average response time for all calls is now down to six minutes.

The Patrol drove over 116,000 miles and conducted over 24,000 security checks, much less than the 31,000 conducted in 2019—due to the pandemic, Scaramella said residents were staying at home more.

To report suspicious activity contact the RSF Patrol’s non-emergency line at (858) 756-9966 or San Diego Sheriff’s Encinitas station (760) 966-3500.

For emergencies contact the Patrol at (858) 756-9966 or call 911.

