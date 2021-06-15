Kent, Comstock elected to RSF Association board

In a close community vote, Lorraine Kent and Dan Comstock were elected to the Rancho Santa Fe Association board.

Votes were tallied during the Association’s June 15 meeting—a total of 1,289 ballots were received (12 were determined invalid). Kent was the top vote-getter with 578 votes, followed by Comstock with 506.

Candidates Courtney LeBeau received 484 votes, Mark Simpson received 432 and Paul Seitz had 324 votes.

Lorraine Kent (Courtesy)

Kent, an active Covenant resident for the last 25 years, raised her three children in the Ranch and brings her perspective as a past horse owner at Osuna Ranch, a past RSF Golf Club member and current pickleball member at the RSF Tennis Club.

Dan Comstock (Courtesy)

Comstock, who has lived in Rancho Santa Fe for the last eight years, runs his own research/consulting business and has three young children. He served on the RSF Golf Club board for three years, is a member of the RSF Tennis Club a RSF Little League coach.

The board members’ new terms will begin on July 1, scheduled to be the board’s first meeting to be held in public in over a year.

“It is a robust board you are joining and I know you will bring valuable talents to it,” outgoing President Mike Gallagher told the newly elected board members said at his last meeting.

