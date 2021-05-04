Meet the RSF Association board candidates at Annual Meeting on May 13

It’s election season in Rancho Santa Fe as five candidates vie for two available seats on the Rancho Santa Fe Association board.

Candidates in the running include Dan Comstock, Courtney LeBeau, Lorraine Kent, Paul Seitz and Mark Simpson. The community will get a chance to hear from the candidates at the Association’s Annual Meeting, set for Thursday, May 13 at 4 p.m. For the second year in a row, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

Ballots will be sent out after the meeting and will be due back on Monday, June 14 by 5 p.m.

A brief introduction to the candidates:

Comstock has lived in Rancho Santa Fe since 2013. The father of three young children, two at R. Roger Rowe School and one at the Village Church Preschool, runs his own research and consulting business. A RSF Golf Club member, he served on the RSF Golf Club Board of Directors for three years where he was a member of the joint Association and golf club committee. He is also a member of the RSF Tennis Club and coached Junior Dunkers.

LeBeau has lived in RSF for 17 years and her two daughters went to the Rowe School. She has served on the RSF Tennis Club board for five years and as its president for two and a half years. Additionally, she served two terms on the Rancho Riding Club board and has been on the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund Advisory board for the last four years. Her business background includes running a custom furnishing business.

A 25 year-resident and longtime community volunteer, Kent has served on the San Diego Taxpayer Association, the San Dieguito Union School District’s Independent Citizens Oversight Committee and on several Association committees—she has been on the Osuna Committee since 2016. Kent raised her three children in the Ranch and is currently a pickleball member at the RSF Tennis Club. Her business background includes working as the national sales director for Equifax, a marketing and demographics company.

Seitz is a Marine Corps veteran who now trains, boards and shows horses at an 85-year-old horse ranch in Rancho Santa Fe. He has two sons in college and a daughter at R. Roger Rowe School and is a member of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. In 2020, he ran for the Association board as well as the RSF School District board.

Simpson comes from a background in development as he started his own construction business and has 30 years of experience as a contractor. He has also worked as a varsity basketball, tennis and golf coach. Simpson has previous experience working with an HOA board in the Bay Area.

Stay tuned for coverage of the annual meeting’s meet the candidate session in the May 20 edition and online.