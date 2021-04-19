Santa Fe Irrigation District recognized for financial leadership

The Santa Fe Irrigation District recently received an award from two organizations recognizing the district’s strong financial planning and risk reduction.

The district received the 16th Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, which is the highest form of recognition from the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers. To earn the recognition, budget documents must meet program criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications tool, according to a district news release.

The recognition was received as the district’s finance team and board of directors are developing the fiscal year 2022 budget. The board reviewed the initial draft budget at its April 15 meeting. Additional reviews of the document and integration of policy issues developed as part of the district’s strategic planning process will take place in the coming months and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend virtually.

The next board workshop for the strategic plan is scheduled for April 29 and the next regular board meeting is scheduled for May 20. Both meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. and information on how to attend virtually is available at www.sfidwater.org.

At the April board meeting, the district also received a refund check in the amount of $111,000 from its insurance provider, the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority (ACWA/JPIA). The check represented a partial return of prior years’ insurance premium, due to the district’s successful efforts to control and reduce property liability, and workers’ compensation losses. The money will be returned to the district’s general fund.

Stay up-to-date on SFID news on Twitter @SFID and Facebook @SANTAFEID.

—-Submitted SFID news release