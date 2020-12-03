Rancho Santa Fe School closed Thursday due to power shut-off

School will be canceled in the Rancho Santa Fe School District on Thursday as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has shut off power as a preventative measure due to high wind gusts.

According to a message sent to parents, the school will not be able to conduct in-person or distance learning on Dec. 3 due to safety concerns. Superintendent Donna Tripi said they hope to reopen school on Friday.

Several East County school districts also closed schools Thursday —The San Diego County Office of Education said campuses in the Alpine Union, Dehesa and Warner Unified school districts would be closed.

In addition, the Cajon Valley Union School District announced it would close Hillsdale Middle, Jamacha Elementary, Rancho San Diego Elementary and Vista Grande Elementary schools because of power outages and road closures after a brush fire ignited in Rancho San Diego Wednesday night.

The Willow Fire destroyed one home and damaged six others, charring around 30 acres of brush. As of Thursday morning, fire officials said it was 50 percent contained.

SDG&E reported it had shut down power to approximately 73,300 customers to reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety. At least 18 weather stations in the region reported gusts of more than 60 mph overnight, with one station have a peak of 94 mph, according to the utility.