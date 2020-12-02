SDG&E warns of public safety power shut-offs this week
Due to a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service and potentially strong and multi-day Santa Ana winds forecasted for Southern California, SDG&E has notified about 88,700 customers that they could be at risk of prolonged Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
The shutoffs could happen as early as Wednesday night Dec. 2 or Thursday morning Dec. 3 and potentially last through Sunday/Monday, Dec. 6-7.
The shutoffs target fire- and wind-prone backcountry communities in the High Fire Threat District (HFTD) and some inland and coastal communities outside of the HFTD. Portions of Rancho Santa Fe are included. Visit sdge.com/ready to see a map and a list of communities that could be affected and search by address.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.