RSF School candidate’s signs stolen

Rancho Santa Fe School District Board candidate Rosemarie Rohatgi had 25 of her political signs stolen from the village during the election season. In the contested school board race, Rohatgi is among seven candidates who are vying for three open spots on the board.

Starting around Oct. 13, Rohatgi and her friends began noticing that her signs were going missing. The majority of the signs were taken off of public property in the village—she said all of her signs that were placed on private property had permission from the owners.

In many cases Rohatgi said her signs were taken where other candidates signs around hers were left up. She doesn’t know why she was targeted but said signs did start disappearing after she received key endorsements from community members and the Republican Party of San Diego.

“My husband and I are ’simple’ folks who believe in and practice common decency and we were both raised to treat others with respect,” Rohatgi said. “We are saddened to see this happen, particularly since the school board is a volunteer position, with three open seats, and we genuinely want to improve the school.”

Political sign theft or removal is a misdemeanor crime and if caught, a person could be fined up to $2,000 or face a maximum penalty of six months in jail.