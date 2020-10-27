Easy Wind livestream concert on Nov. 1 benefits Padres Pedal the Cause

Local band Easy Wind will be doing a livestream “Night of the Dead” concert from The Belly Up Tavern on Sunday, Nov. 1. The 5 p.m. concert will benefit Padres Pedal the Cause for cancer research through livestream tickets and donations and an online silent auction.

Easy Wind is a Grateful Dead tribute band led by Patrick Brown, a Carmel Valley real estate broker and Torrey Pines High School parent. Easy Wind includes San Diego musicians Larry Flynn on lead guitar, Mark Bentley on keyboards and vocals, Marty Holland on bass and Encinitas resident Frank Lazzaro on drums.

A poster for the event. (Courtesy)

At the Dia de los Muertos show, the band will perform two big sets of classic Grateful Dead music, shot professionally by a seven-camera crew from KPBS.

As an added bonus, Easy Wind has secured the loan of Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh’s legendary alembic bass guitar known as “Mission Control” for the show. Having actually seen Lesh play the bass through the Wall of Sound and throughout the 70’s, Easy Wind bass player Holland is beyond thrilled to play this piece of Grateful Dead and rock n’ roll history.

Brown, who has participated in Padres Pedal the Cause events since its founding in 2013, is happy to support a local charity as well as independent music halls like The Belly Up.

All ticket buyers will receive a livestream ticket code both in an email and in a text reminder on the day of show. The livestream link can be found at bellyuplive.com/easy-wind/. The silent auction can be found here: betterunite.com/easywindpadrespedal

Padres Pedal the Cause was originally scheduled to take place on Nov. 1 but has been moved to spring 2021. To learn more, visit gopedal.org