Rowe elementary school to reopen for in-person school on Aug. 24

Both the county and state have approved Rancho Santa Fe School District’s school reopening waiver and R. Roger Rowe School will welcome K-5 students back to campus on Monday, Aug. 24.

A total of 19 of the 95 schools and school districts that have applied for the waiver have been approved by the local authority. Private schools that have had their waivers granted include Santa Fe Christian, Francis Parker, The Bishop’s School and La Jolla Country Day’s elementary schools.

Rancho Santa Fe’s waiver was approved up to the sixth grade, however, as the sixth grade is a part of the middle school at Rowe, the school board determined that students will begin the year in distance learning in an effort to keep the entire middle school on the same schedule.

San Diego County came off the watchlist on Aug. 18, triggering the 14-day countdown to when all county schools can physically reopen. Sept. 1 is the soonest possible date for all students in grades 6-8 at Rowe to come back. If the county returns to the watchlist at any point over the 14-day waiting period, the board may decide to bring sixth grade back under the waiver provisions.

In a message to families, Superintendent Donna Tripi said she was grateful for the district’s administration team and their work over the summer to plan for every scenario and to make sure that “every last inch” of the school is as safe as it can be.

She also acknowledged the district’s Health and Hygiene Committee, whose expertise helped develop the district’s COVID-19 Prevention Plan that meets and, in some cases, exceeds the relevant guidance.

“The work has just begun,” Tripi said. “We’re all in this together and need to work as a team -- parents, teachers and students -- to ensure that protocols are followed at school and at home for the safety of all.”

When school reopens, it will look a lot different than last year but will feature pandemic protocols that most have become accustomed to over the last several months: Masks, physical distancing and arrows marking paths of travel, frequent handwashing and lots of cleaning and sanitation.

All students and staff will be required to wear facial coverings on campus. Students will wear facial coverings throughout the school day except when they are eating lunch or a snack.

Class sizes will not exceed the number of students who can occupy a classroom with the physical distancing guideline of six feet between desks, which is about 16 to 18 students per class. There is 6 feet of distance between all teachers and their students, and teachers will also be encouraged to use outdoor space throughout the school day when practical.

Staff, students and parents will be trained on proper hand hygiene, including handwashing protocols. Hand sanitizer will be placed outside of each classroom for students to use as they exit and enter and exit the room.

During the day, students will be kept in stable cohorts that will remain together for all classes, lunch and recess. During recess there will be designated zones for cohorts to play, while physical distancing with face coverings. Restrooms have been designated by grade level and have occupancy requirements.

As adult to adult transmission is the district’s greatest concern, no adults will be allowed on campus for any reason. Parents are asked to cooperate with school protocols by screening children at home with temperature checks and screening questions and the newly developed rules for arrival and dismissal.

As the school year launches, the district has set up a COVID-19 response team that will monitor the required screening and testing of staff and will perform their own contact tracing. In the event of a positive case, the district will take appropriate action to quarantine the cohort or school in accordance with the California Department of Public Health guidelines.

For those who are at-risk or for those parents who feel uncomfortable sending children back to school, the district will continue to offer the choice of the distance learning model, in which students will be assigned to Zoom with an on-campus classroom.

Until allowed back on campus, the middle school will begin the year on Aug. 24 in a distance learning model with a structured weekly of live interactive learning from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and asynchronous learning and office hours in the afternoon.

