Young artist hosts charity for Helen Woodward Animal Center on June 5

Olivia Markey, a 9-year-old Rancho Santa Fe resident, has planned a fundraiser for Helen Woodward Animal Center, offering up her original artwork and bracelets in exchange for donations to help the animal shelter.

Olivia will set up shop by the Rancho Santa Fe Post Office on Friday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. To help keep everyone safe she will have hand sanitizer available—there will also be a way for those who don’t feel comfortable in person to donate to the cause.

Olivia, who is wrapping up her third grade year at R. Roger Rowe School through distance learning, has loved art since she was first introduced to it at her previous school, Mar Vista Elementary School in Los Angeles. She spends most of her free time doing artwork as well as singing, dancing and playing softball.

After Olivia recently earned some money doing chores, she thought it would be nice to give away some money away to charity and help animals in need.

Rancho Santa Fe artist Olivia Markey. (Courtesy)

“While I was lying in bed, I thought maybe I could volunteer at an animal shelter, but I thought I was probably too young,” Olivia said. “Then it came to me! I could to put together a charity in the Rancho Santa Fe village.”

At the pop-up shop, she will sell her artwork and bracelets, as well as seashells she has collected, with 100% of the proceeds going to Helen Woodward. Olivia describes her work as abstract and pop art, mostly in paint, crayons and colored pencils. Her bracelets are made of colored string in “cool designs.”

“I’ve been really busy,” said Olivia of her quarantine time building up an art inventory.

Helen Woodward has offered to back Olivia’s efforts with flyers and donation materials and Olivia’s father Jeff was also happy to support his daughter’s creative philanthropic idea. He said it’s not the ideal timing during the pandemic but they are going to go for it—he has agreed to make a matching donation up to $250.

“It’s important to have young people learn the value of giving,” Jeff said. “I’m proud of her.”

Those who would like to donate or commission a painting or bracelet for the charity but don’t feel comfortable coming in person can email Jeff Markey at traingone@mindspring.com

